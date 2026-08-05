/DR Congo's Ebola Outbreak Explodes: 3,800 Cases, 1,700 Deaths | WHO Warns Crisis Worsening

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing its fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record, with more than 3,800 confirmed cases and over 1,700 deaths reported since the epidemic was declared in May. Health officials say the Bundibugyo strain has spread across multiple provinces, with nearly 90% of cases concentrated in Ituri Province. The World Health Organization (WHO) has fast-tracked clinical trials for experimental vaccines and treatments as the crisis continues to worsen. Canada has approved a Phase 1 clinical trial for an experimental mRNA vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain, becoming only the second country after the UK to authorize human testing.