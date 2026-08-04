/Is Al Jazeera also run by kafirs? What is Pakistan trying to hide?

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 23:16 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 23:16 IST
Pakistan is facing fresh allegations of digital censorship after reports claimed that access to Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera was restricted inside the country following its extensive coverage of protests and election-related tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Users reportedly found the broadcaster’s website inaccessible, while Pakistan’s Information Ministry publicly criticised Al Jazeera’s coverage as selective and biased.