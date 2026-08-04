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Algerian parliament elects Khalida Boufedeche its first woman speaker

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 22:31 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 22:31 IST
Algeria's parliament elected its first ever woman speaker, making Khalida Boufedeche the fourth-highest ranking official in the country.

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