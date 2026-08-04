/ Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi receives maiden India call-up

A major breakthrough for Jammu & Kashmir cricket as fast bowler Nabi has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian national team, replacing injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The selection marks a historic moment for the young pacer and highlights India's continued search for fast-bowling depth amid injury concerns. With Bumrah sidelined, all eyes will be on Nabi as he prepares to make the leap from domestic cricket to the international stage.