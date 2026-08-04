LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • / Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi receives maiden India call-up

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi receives maiden India call-up

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 23:01 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 23:01 IST
A major breakthrough for Jammu & Kashmir cricket as fast bowler Nabi has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian national team, replacing injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The selection marks a historic moment for the young pacer and highlights India's continued search for fast-bowling depth amid injury concerns. With Bumrah sidelined, all eyes will be on Nabi as he prepares to make the leap from domestic cricket to the international stage.

Trending Topics

trending videos