/Video shows moment suicide bomber struck anti-militancy rally in Pakistan, killing 19 people

A video widely shared on social media has captured the moment a suicide bomber struck an anti-militancy rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Swat Valley, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than two dozen others on Sunday (Aug 2). The attack took place in Kabal, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where hundreds of residents had gathered to demand peace and call for stronger action against militant groups operating in the region.

The footage showed a large crowd assembled near a police station, chanting anti-militancy slogans as the demonstration continued. Seconds later, a powerful explosion ripped through the gathering, triggering panic as people fled the scene in search of safety.

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WION can not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to district police chief Omar Khan, the rally had been organised by local residents who were protesting against the resurgence of militancy in the Swat Valley and urging authorities to improve security.

Witnesses said that speakers addressing the crowd had just reiterated that ensuring public safety and eliminating militancy were the state's responsibility when the explosion occurred. They also criticised authorities for failing to take decisive action against armed groups, saying people in the valley wanted to live without fear after years of violence that had scarred the region.

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