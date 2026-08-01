The bodies of three climbers have now been identified after a deadly avalanche struck an international expedition on Broad Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram range, while search teams continue looking for several others still missing.

Local authorities said the remains of US climber Mallory Geis, Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy of Oman, and Pur Bahadur Gurung of Nepal have been recovered. Their bodies were airlifted to a hospital for identification and legal formalities. 10 other climbers, including renowned mountaineer Nirmal "Nims Dai" Purja, remain missing.

The avalanche hit below Camp III on the 8,047-metre Broad Peak on Thursday, engulfing a multinational climbing team attempting one of the world's most challenging mountains.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Pakistan avalanche: Four bodies found as search for Nirmal Purja and 9 other climbers enters critical phase

Search operation hampered by weather

Rescue operations have been slowed by poor weather, preventing helicopters from consistently reaching the avalanche site.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan initially reported that four bodies had been found before clarifying that rescuers had recovered two bodies and one body part. Aerial drones later spotted several more victims, but officials said their condition cannot be confirmed until ground rescue teams reach the area. One climber's location remains unknown.

Authorities said rescue efforts will resume on Saturday, although reaching the site could take several hours due to the difficult terrain.

International team caught in avalanche

The expedition included climbers from multiple countries and was being led by renowned Nepal-born mountaineer Nirmal Purja, popularly known as "Nims Dai", who is among those still missing. Purja became internationally famous in 2019 after climbing all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in just over six months, setting a world record.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said GPS trackers initially showed movement from three expedition members, including Purja. However, rescuers later found one of the trackers smashed, leading officials to believe the apparent movement may have been caused by a technical glitch.

Chances of survival fading

Officials have acknowledged that hopes of finding survivors are diminishing as more than 24 hours have passed since the avalanche. "The chances of survival in such harsh conditions are very slim," Alpine Club of Pakistan communications lead Naila Kiani said, while adding that "miracles do happen."

Earlier, the Pakistan Army dispatched two rescue helicopters carrying specialist personnel and equipment to assist with the search.

Experienced climbers among the missing

Several accomplished mountaineers remain unaccounted for, including Kili Pemba Sherpa, who has summited Mount Everest 15 times and was part of the historic all-Nepali team that completed the first winter ascent of K2 in 2021.

Another missing climber is Pakistani mountaineer Sohail Sakhi, whose GPS tracker was later found destroyed near the avalanche zone.