/Monsoon set to strengthen in August as India's rainfall deficit narrows to 14%: IMD

India's southwest monsoon is expected to gain further momentum during the first half of August. It raises hopes of a strong recovery after weeks of uneven rainfall across the country. According to the IMD's latest rainfall forecast, the all-India monsoon rainfall deficit has decreased to 14 per cent, marking a significant improvement from excessive shortfalls recorded earlier this season.



The weather forecasting agency indicated that the revival is due to the strongest weather system of the monsoon, especially a deep depression moving across Maharashtra. This deep depression has brought huge amounts of moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

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Strengthening Somali Jet

Its impact has been further intensified by the Somali Jet, a powerful low-level wind stream that carries moisture across the Arabian Sea toward the Indian subcontinent. The combined effect of the deep depression, an active monsoon trough and this strengthened Somali Jet has created favourable conditions for widespread, heavy rainfall across large portions of central and western India. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and surrounding areas have already witnessed intense showers, with the system expected to continue moving westward in the coming days.



IMD's rainfall data shows Central and Northwest India are now recording near-normal seasonal rainfall, whereas the South Peninsula and East and Northeast India continue to face shortfalls. At the state level, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have all seen a notable improvement in rainfall over the past week.