/This Ramayana actor rook ZERO fee from Rs 4000 crore film. Guess who?

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit the theatres on Diwali. Months before, the makers of the movie finally launched the trailer of the movie, and as expected, the clips from the movie are visually appealing and grand at the next level.

Led by the heavyweights of Indian cinema, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, South Indian actress Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, and KGF star Yash will be seen in the role of Ravana. But apart from these three leads, the movie is packed with A-listers. But among many, there is an actor, who has played a role in the movie, but has not taken a single penny. Did you know the actor? He's Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek Oberoi donated his entire fee from Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

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The actor, who needs no introduction, has played the role of Vibhishan, Ravana's brother. With the reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, Ramayana is going to be the most expensive Indian movie ever made. While the huge chunk of money has surely gone into the production, and the making. But whatever amount that Oberoi has got, he chose to donate it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he had not kept a single penny from the fee of the movie, and had chosen to give it to the kids suffering from the deadly disease of cancer.

“I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer. I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang," he said.

Speaking on Ramayana, the actor said, “There is always the battle between whether Ramayana is mythological or historical, we believe it is historical, and it was great working on it. I was so happy and it was a lot of fun working with the whole crew, Namit, Nitesh, (actors) Yash, Rakul (Preet Singh). I still have a couple of days shoot left."

Ramayana Part 1: trailer released

On July 30th, the makers released the trailer, and it starts with Yash as Ravana, the mighty and immortal demon king driven by pride and vengeance. He takes over the world with his strong powers. On the other side, it's Ram, the 7th avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is the most ideal human ever to live - as a son, husband, king, and human. The trailer gives a brief glimpse of Ravana's rise and becoming the king of the world, and the birth of Ram, his education, his marriage with Sita and in the end, 14 years in exile.