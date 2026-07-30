/DSP among 7 policemen killed as militants storm Pakistan checkpost; 8 attackers dead

At least seven police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed after militants attacked a police checkpoint in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Wednesday (July 29). Eight militants were also killed in the ensuing gunfight.

The attack targeted the Khazina Banda police checkpost in Hangu district, where a group of militants opened fire on security personnel, Geo News reported, citing District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Habib.

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According to the report, at least 22 police personnel, including DSP Mujahid Hussain, were injured in the attack. Security forces later launched a clearance operation in the area to track down the attackers.

DPO Habib said security personnel returned fire, killing eight militants and injuring six others. He added that the operation against the remaining attackers was continuing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault so far. However, suspicion is expected to fall on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, which has stepped up attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months.

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The attack came just days after another deadly assault on a security checkpoint in the province's Tank district. In that incident, militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a security post, killing 15 people, including soldiers, police officials and government personnel. Pakistan's military later said 12 militants were killed during the follow-up operation.