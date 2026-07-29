/28-year-old woman PhD scholar dies of electrocution on Panjab University campus

A 28-year-old PhD scholar at Panjab University in Chandigarh died after allegedly being electrocuted on the campus on Tuesday. Jyoti, a resident of Rewari, Haryana, was pursuing a PhD in the Department of Microbiology.

She was going to her department from her hostel on Panjab University’s South Campus in Sector 25 and was passing through a waterlogged area when she was electrocuted.

As per reports, she had taken an unpaved path to avoid waterlogging while walking from Girls’ Hostel No. 10 to the Department of Microbiology.

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Officials said electric current may have passed from a nearby electric junction box.

She was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, but the doctors there declared her brought dead. Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and began an investigation.

Jyoti came from a humble background and was supporting her family through her Senior Research Fellowship (SRF). She had recently returned to the university after the summer break.

Sources said her father works as a driver at a private school in Haryana and is also engaged in small-scale farming.

“She was on the verge of completing her PhD and was finalising her thesis. She wanted to become a professor,” said her uncle Jatinder.

Death sparks protests on campus

Jyoti’s death sparked massive protests on the campus, with student groups locking the vice chancellor's office and demanding action against those responsible for campus maintenance and electrical safety, along with compensation for her family.

The ABVP staged a protest outside the office of the university’s Executive Engineer (XEN) and locked it before marching to the vice-chancellor's office. Tensions escalated as members of other student organisations joined the protest, prompting police intervention to control the situation.

The protesting students demanded the immediate suspension and resignation of the executive engineer and other officials concerned. They also sought a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari also expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, he called Jyoti's death heartbreaking and urged the Chandigarh administration and Panjab University authorities to fix responsibility and ensure accountability.

University announces financial assistance, job for Jyoti’s brother

Meanwhile, outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof. Renu Vig expressed grief over the demise of research scholar Jyoti. She met the bereaved family and assured them of every possible support.

Following a meeting with the family members of Jyoti, the Panjab University authorities announced financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh and a job for her brother.

Jyoti's brother, who has passed 10+2 and has an ITI (electrical) degree, has been offered employment at the university as an electrician as per Punjab government rules, officials said.

University starts safety audit after loss of precious life

The university launched a comprehensive safety audit of electric poles, streetlights, junction boxes, and exposed wiring across the campus at the demand of the students after the incident.