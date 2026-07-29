/Mumbai's elite clubs under scanner: FDA suspends food licences of five iconic clubs over serious hygiene violations

Mumbai: In one of Maharashtra's biggest food safety crackdowns targeting high-profile establishments, the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the FSSAI food business licences of five of Mumbai's most prestigious clubs after surprise inspections uncovered widespread hygiene and food safety violations.

The action follows inspections conducted between July 24 and July 27 under the supervision of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has intensified enforcement against food safety violations across Maharashtra. Officials said the violations were serious and systemic, posing a potential public health risk.

Five clubs whose FSSAI food licences have been suspended:

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Cricket Club of India (CCI) MIG Cricket Club Willingdon Sports Club RK Juhu Gymkhana Aparna Juhu Gymkhana

The clubs have been directed to halt food operations until all deficiencies are rectified and compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, is verified by the FDA.

Cockroaches, rotten food and unhygienic kitchens

According to the FDA, inspectors found multiple violations across kitchens, storage facilities and food preparation areas.

At the Cricket Club of India (CCI), officials found live cockroach and fly infestations in food preparation and waste disposal areas, rotten vegetables, overripe mushrooms and expired food items. Water was reportedly dripping onto stored food inside cold storage, while clogged drains, grease accumulation and stagnant water were found near the kitchen. Inspectors also flagged the absence of segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation, poor food labelling practices, failure to follow First-In-First-Out (FIFO) and First-Expired-First-Out (FEFO) storage protocols, and unhygienic utensils and cutting boards placed directly on the floor.

At MIG Cricket Club, the FDA found an unauthorised caterer operating without a valid FSSAI licence. Officials also reported cockroach infestation, cobwebs inside the kitchen, improper storage of raw and cooked food, absence of periodic food and water testing, lack of mandatory health records for food handlers and failure to notify authorities about management-related changes.

At Willingdon Sports Club, RK Juhu Gymkhana and Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, inspectors found poor pest control measures, rusted and corroded food-processing equipment, unhygienic kitchens, improper storage of food ingredients and several lapses in food safety documentation and hygiene compliance.

Mumbai's oldest and most prestigious clubs

The action is significant because it targets institutions that have long been considered among Mumbai's most exclusive sporting and social clubs.

Founded in 1933, the Cricket Club of India is one of India's most iconic cricket institutions and the custodian of the historic Brabourne Stadium, which has hosted numerous international cricket matches.

Willingdon Sports Club, established in 1918, is among Mumbai's oldest elite recreational clubs, known for tennis, squash, swimming and other sporting facilities.

Founded in 1969, MIG Cricket Club has played a major role in Mumbai's cricketing ecosystem and has produced several first-class and international cricketers.

RK Juhu Gymkhana and Aparna Juhu Gymkhana are well-known private clubs in Mumbai's western suburbs, catering to thousands of members through sports, dining and social events.

Wider crackdown continues

The inspection drive covered seven food establishments across Mumbai. Besides suspending the licences of the five clubs, the FDA also issued a Stop Business Notice to Goregaon Sports Club for allegedly operating its food business without a valid FSSAI licence, while another establishment was served with an improvement notice.

The crackdown follows a series of high-profile enforcement actions by the Maharashtra FDA against restaurants, clubs and food businesses across the state. Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has repeatedly stated that no establishment—regardless of its reputation or clientele—will be exempt from food safety regulations.