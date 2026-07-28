/Ramayana trailer release time revealed: Namit Malhotra sets specific early morning date after delay

There has been a lot of curiosity around the trailer of Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer film has been produced by Namit Malhotra and is being helmed as Nitesh Tiwari. Touted as the most expensive Indian film ever, Ramayana, based on the Hindu epic, will be released in two parts on the big screen. The trailer of the first part was earlier shown to selected members of the media in Delhi on July 18 at a grand event. The makers had promised to unveil the trailer online on July 24. However, hours before the release, the makers had announced that the trailer would be unveiled later. Now, days later, Namit Malhotra took to social media to announce that the Ramayana trailer will be released on July 30.

Ramayan Trailer to release on July 30

Malhotra took to Instagram to share a post announcing the new release date of the film’s trailer. The post read as, “At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026.”

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The trailer will be dropped online at 4:15 AM IST, the post further revealed.

Why was the trailer release delayed earlier?

Ramayana Part 1 trailer was scheduled to release on July 24. However, hours before the release, Malhotra had shared on social media that the release date had been postponed. “Today is a very special moment for our “Ramayana.” My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.''

Sharing the news of the delay, Malhotra wrote, ‘’In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date. In over 100+ years of indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. ‘’

Ramayana trailer leaked

The makers may not have released the trailer officially, but clips of the trailer were leaked soon after the Delhi event, and then some more clips surfaced after the team showcased the film’s trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. One X user even compiled several leaked videos into what appeared to be a nearly two-minute version of the trailer.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the much-awaited epic is a two-part adaptation, and the cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.