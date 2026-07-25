/Ramayana at Comic-Con: Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Yash was the perfect choice to play Ravana

Despite a delay in the trailer launch of Ramayana, the film successfully garnered a lot of attention at San Diego Comic-Con. The team on Friday shared details about the mythological epic at the event, and it was Ranbir Kapoor's admiration for Yash's performance as Ravana that took over social media.

Ranbir Kapoor on Yash's Ravana

During the panel discussion, Ranbir shared, "Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together. But, I have known Yash for sometime now and I have been a big fan of his work. I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role."

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The actor went on to explain why he believes Yash was the right choice for the role of Ravana. "He has played it with so much swag, aura, and honesty that he has really made Ravana come alive. Over the years, we have a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one."

Yash speaks about the film

At the global event, Yash also spoke about the making of Ramayana, saying, "Intent is the most important thing. If you have the right intent and the right team, everything will fall in place. This story itself has got so much of aspects where we have started figuring out so many aspects of life while making this film. Technically, yes, it was demanding with the make up and looks."

He further added, "There were so many challenges but eventually, when you are trying to tell a story - and that's why we are all here. We love stories and we give it our all to bring it in the most authentic way. And I think we have been able to do that in quite a good manner is what I believe."

The panel came after producer Namit Malhotra announced that the film's worldwide trailer release had been postponed following Sony Pictures Entertainment coming on board as the international distributor.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the much-awaited epic is a two-part adaptation, and the cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.