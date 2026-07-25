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Trump says US in talks with Iran, no decision yet on major strikes. Here’s what it means

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 03:04 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 03:05 IST
Trump says US in talks with Iran, no decision yet on major strikes. Here’s what it means

File image for representation Photograph: (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump stated the US is negotiating with Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons, while warning that military strikes remain an option if diplomatic efforts fail.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (July 24) that Washington is engaged in talks with Iran and has not yet decided whether to launch major new strikes, while warning that the US military remains prepared to escalate its campaign if diplomacy fails.

Also read: 'Pay a big price': Trump issues fresh warning as he receives US troops killed by Iran

"We're talking to them right now," Trump said when asked whether Americans should expect significant military action against Iran. “While we're talking, we'll see what comes in.” The US president said the United States had the option of continuing strikes against Iran "piece by piece" or intensifying the campaign "in a more rapid fashion", but argued that reaching a negotiated agreement would be the better outcome.

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Also read: 'The delusional US president has...': Khamenei’s adviser warns of ‘severe’ response to any US strikes on bridges or power plants

Trump said Iran appeared to be taking negotiations more seriously, although he cautioned that the talks could still break down. He reiterated that any agreement must prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Also read: 'Iran does not control Strait of Hormuz': CENTCOM rebuts IRGC's bold claim

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Asked who was involved in the negotiations, Trump replied, "Sort of everybody," and identified Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as among the officials participating in the discussions.

Also read: 'National mourning in America': Iran's IRGC issues chilling 9/11-style threat to US

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the Trump administration balancing diplomatic efforts against the threat of further military action. Trump did not provide details on the progress of the negotiations or indicate when a decision on possible strikes might be made.

Also read: 'Eye for an eye': Iran threatens regional energy network after Trump's strike warning

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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