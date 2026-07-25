/Trump says US in talks with Iran, no decision yet on major strikes. Here’s what it means

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (July 24) that Washington is engaged in talks with Iran and has not yet decided whether to launch major new strikes, while warning that the US military remains prepared to escalate its campaign if diplomacy fails.

"We're talking to them right now," Trump said when asked whether Americans should expect significant military action against Iran. “While we're talking, we'll see what comes in.” The US president said the United States had the option of continuing strikes against Iran "piece by piece" or intensifying the campaign "in a more rapid fashion", but argued that reaching a negotiated agreement would be the better outcome.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump said Iran appeared to be taking negotiations more seriously, although he cautioned that the talks could still break down. He reiterated that any agreement must prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Asked who was involved in the negotiations, Trump replied, "Sort of everybody," and identified Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as among the officials participating in the discussions.