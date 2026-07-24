/Major defence breakthrough: DRDO test-fires Kusha LRSAM system, hits simulated target

In a major milestone for national security and defence technology, India has successfully conducted the maiden flight test of its indigenous Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) system. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in close collaboration with Indian industry partners, the initial flight test validated that the missile, radar, launcher, and command-and-control systems executed and worked together effectively as a cohesive unit.

About Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile

The Kusha system is engineered to detect, track, and destroy a comprehensive spectrum of aerial threats, including enemy fighter jets, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs/drones), and large enemy aircraft across extended ranges and altitudes.

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Kusha vs S-400

While India currently operates the Russian-built S-400 Triumf—which is already in active service with the Indian Air Force—Kusha represents India's transition toward domestic production of long-range air defence platforms.

Although the S-400 provides immediate operational readiness, Kusha is designed to offer a comparable long-range protective shield. Being fully indigenous, Kusha allows India to manage maintenance, routine upgrades, and scaled production domestically without relying on foreign supply chains.

The successful maiden flight aligns directly with the nation's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Operating alongside medium and short-range platforms such as Akash and Barak-8, as well as existing S-400 batteries, Kusha will complete a robust, multi-layered air defence network.

Kusha’s Key Advantage

Developing and producing long-range air defence platforms locally guarantees long-term sustainability, reduces foreign import dependency, and ensures complete control over strategic air defence infrastructure.

Technological Roadmap to Induction

While the maiden launch marks a crucial triumph, several rigorous developmental phases remain before the armed forces can formally induct Kusha:

The missile must consistently prove its ability to destroy diverse targets—from agile fighter jets to low-RCS drones and high-speed missiles.

Flawless real-time communication between radars, mobile launchers, missiles, and command hubs must be demonstrated across all future test firing scenarios.

Trials will subject the system to varied geographical and extreme climatic conditions to guarantee real-world combat reliability.