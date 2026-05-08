/What Is TARA? DRDO’s new glide kit turns unguided bombs into smart weapons; Features explained

The TARA glide weapon system includes several operational and technological features designed to improve combat effectiveness:

Converts unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons

Extends strike range through glide-based flight

Enables stand-off attacks from safer distances

Improves targeting accuracy against ground-based targets

Uses modular architecture for compatibility with existing munitions

Incorporates low-cost indigenous guidance technologies

Designed and developed entirely in India

Supports rapid integration with Indian Air Force platforms

Enhances lethality without major increase in operational cost

Officials said it is also the first glide weapon in India to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems for precision strike capability.

