/Accidental overdose: UK inquest rules out foul play in Saudi Prince’s London death

An inquest into the death of a member of the Saudi royal family found dead in a west London hotel room has formally concluded. The Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose, with investigators finding no evidence of foul play or third-party involvement. The 29-year-old was found unresponsive on November 25, 2025, on the bathroom floor of his locked suite at the London Marriott Hotel in Kensington. According to evidence presented at the Inner West London Coroner’s Court, hotel security and emergency services were called after a housekeeper discovered the locked room, but paramedics were unable to revive him.

Law enforcement and forensic investigators reviewed hotel surveillance footage, which showed Prince Abdullah returning to his room alone on the evening prior to his death after stepping outside to smoke a cigarette. Police found no signs of forced entry, no evidence of a physical struggle, and no suicide note inside the suite, leading authorities to rule out both homicide and self-harm.

Toxicology reports submitted to the court revealed that the prince had a blood alcohol concentration of 222 mg per 100 ml—nearly three times the legal driving limit in England. The post-mortem examination also identified potentially fatal levels of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), alongside traces of cannabis, alprazolam (Xanax), and other anti-anxiety medications.

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Medical examiners concluded that the combined depressant effects of the substances triggered fatal cardiac arrest. The court heard that Prince Abdullah had previously sought treatment for alcohol and prescription drug dependency at private rehabilitation clinics in the UK, completing detox programs earlier that year.