/He predicted COVID-19 and 2008 economic crisis, was labeled fearmonger. Now he has another dire warning

The journalist who predicted the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis has now issued another dire warning, and this time it is about, you guessed it, Artificial Intelligence. This technology has been predicted to spell doom for humanity in the future. Robert Peston also has only bad things to say about AI. He has expressed concern about the growing tech, warning that it has the potential to end "incredibly large numbers of jobs".

His new book "The Kill Switch" deals with the topic and the dangers AI poses to today's world. He believes that the situation is so dire that world leaders should be only debating about tackling this menace and basically nothing else. He said, “The thing that upsets me most is that this should be the stuff that we’re all debating. This should be the stuff that our leaders should be talking about more than anything else. And they’re not.”

Governments should think about creating no-income-tax scenarios

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Peston says that AI has already taken over a lot of roles, and companies have already declared that they are going to use the technology immensely in the future as well. He says if people are losing jobs with no means to earn money, governments should start thinking about funding public services without any sort of income tax. His predictions are also about any likely future financial crash being linked to AI.

"I am genuinely anxious that we’re going to get a serious financial crash, globally, in the next year or two, because there is the most astonishing amount of money going into building the data centres and power plants for AI," he said.

Predictions about financial crisis and COVID-19

The 66-year-old had earlier warned world leaders about a pandemic and the economic crisis. He says there were signs of low-probability, high-impact events and yet the governments failed to act. “We had the global financial crisis… We had another low-probability catastrophic event in Covid, which again we didn’t prepare for,” he said.

Talking about his previous predictions, Peston told the Radio Times, he said that in 2007 he warned that what was happening in the banking sector was going to cause enormous harm. "I was warning that and lots of politicians and people in the city wrote to the BBC to say I was scaremongering and needed to be closed down," he said.