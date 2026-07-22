/'Is that a back-up Trump?' Mysterious look-alike standing behind Donald Trump baffles netizens

Someone who looked just like Donald Trump was seen standing behind the US President in video footage shot in front of Air Force One. Jon Stewart pointed it out on The Daily Show and asked whether there could be a "backup Trump". He played visuals of Trump speaking with reporters during a segment on the World Cup final. This time, it wasn't what Trump said that made for content, but a figure looking in the background. The man resembled Trump in height, build, a navy blue suit, hair, the way he stood, and in pretty much every other way.

Expressing shock at this person, a baffled Stewart asks, "What’s up with the guy behind Trump? Can we see that again? Can you bring that out? Who the f**k is this guy? Who in the world is it? Oh my God! Is that a backup Trump?"

He continues to express his disbelief. “Wait, what? Wait, who? What? Is that a back-up Trump or is that Trump?” He even asks, "Wait, is the one we’ve been dealing with back-up Trump or is that Trump?!"

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Who this person was remains a mystery, although there are a few speculations. Some say that it could be Melania Trump's father, Viktor Knavs, who was present during the World Cup finals.

Trump's refusal to leave podium grabs limelight

Trump remained the centre of attention in the show, and Stewart brought up how the president lingered on the stage after presenting the trophy to Spain. “What the f*** are you doing on the stage?” Stewart said. “It’s for the players…Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon? Why?”

The 80-year-old's photo of standing in the corner on the stage as the champions celebrate has drawn a lot of attention. Another photo shows him standing with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the ground next to the podium, with the latter pointing and telling him something.

Trump's bizarre “2026 FIFA greater than any FIFA” comment