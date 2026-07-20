/FIFA 2026 | US President Trump booed during Argentia vs Spain final trophy ceremony - Watch

Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026 by beating Argentina 1-0 in extra time on Sunday (Jul 19) at the Metlife Stadium in New York New Jersey area. The title showdown was attended by many high profile guests including FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Spanish King Felipe VI, Canadien Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum as well as US President Donald Trump. Once the match was over and Spain came out triumphant, Trump walked onto the pitch to present the trophy to the Spanish team but was met with boos.

Crowd boos US President Trump at FIFA Trophy ceremony

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Trump was met with jeer from the crowd as soon as he walked onto the pitch to be with the winners during the trophy ceremony. He stayed on with the Spanish team even after handing trophy befored being subtly taken aside by FIFA president Infantino. Have a look at the video below:

This is not the first time Trump has attended many sports events in his second term as the president including the Super Bowl, tennis’s US Open, the Daytona 500 and golf’s Ryder Cup. Most recently, he was at NBA Finals Game 3, where he was booed by the crowd.

How Spain won FIFA 2026

Spain started the FIFA 2026 campaign with a shcok draw against Cape Verde in the group stage match before winning the next two - 4-0 against Saudi Arabia, and 1-0 against Uruguay. In Round of 32, Spain beat Austria 3-0 before sending Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal out 1-0 in round of 16.

In quarter-final, Spain conceded their first goal of the touranament but still beat Belgium 2-1 before overcoming France 2-0 in the semis. In the final, the regulation 90 minutes saw no goals being scored and the game moved to the extra time. Ferran Torres, who was introduced in 62nd minute of the game, then broke the deadlock with a goal in 103rd minute of the match.