/YouTube cracks down on AI slop, but didn't it help create the monster? Your channel will be demonetised if...

YouTube, the world's biggest video-sharing platform, is cracking down on AI-generated slop, a monster of its own creation, at least in part. The irony is that Google and Alphabet, YouTube's parent companies, are creating and promoting AI tools for content generation, with products and models including Gemini AI, Veo, Nano Banana, and Dream Screen. Now, millions of videos and thousands of YT channels face the risk of demonetisation or even removal. The guidance from YouTube is confusing at best, making it difficult for creators to navigate AI-assisted content. If you are a creator hoping to monetise your YouTube channel using AI, here's what you should know.

YouTube AI crackdown: What's likely to be demonetised and what's fine with AI use?

The updated monetisation policies appear to target ‘AI slop’, although YouTube has not used that specific term, which refers to low-quality, mass-produced, repetitive, generic, template-based, or inauthentic AI-generated content. YouTube says it will continue to allow responsible, original, and value-adding content that uses AI.

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The main update came on 14 July, when YouTube clarified and renamed its existing "repetitious content" policy as the "inauthentic content" policy. This marks another step in the platform's long-running effort to tackle low-effort, spammy, and reused content rather than AI itself.

YouTube's Channel Monetisation Policies and its Generative AI disclosure guidelines provide details on what qualifies for monetisation and when creators must disclose realistic AI-generated or altered content. In a recent video, YouTube's Vice President of Trust and Safety, Matt Halprin, described inauthentic content as generic, repetitive, "off-putting", and emotionally manipulative. He also highlighted AI personas - virtual avatars offering advice on subjects ranging from health to finance. Such content could be demonetised under the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) guidelines if it lacks originality or meaningful human contribution.

However,

Content that may not be monetised includes mass-produced slideshows with similar AI narration, near-identical videos, or formulaic repetitive uploads. Unsatisfying or off-putting content could also be penalised, particularly emotionally manipulative, shock-oriented, or interchangeable videos designed purely to generate views and engagement.

AI-generated "expert" personas dispensing advice on health, finance, legal matters, or politics could also face demonetisation if they are mass-produced, low-value, or created with minimal human oversight or creative input.

What's fine on YouTube with AI use?

YouTube insists AI is not banned. The focus remains on originality, creativity, and viewer value. The crackdown is aimed at low-effort spam farms, not creators using AI as a production tool.

Original, creative, or educational content with substantial human input, unique value, or a clear creative vision remains eligible for monetisation, even if AI tools are used for editing, scripting, visuals, or other production tasks.

Properly disclosed realistic AI-generated or AI-altered content, using YouTube Studio's disclosure tools, should be fine, mostly. Although an "AI" label may appear on such videos, it does not automatically affect monetisation eligibility or recommendations. Non-realistic AI content used for animation, visual effects, or production assistance may not require disclosure. High-quality AI-assisted videos that viewers find satisfying and non-repetitive are also expected to remain monetisable.

YouTube continues to promote its own AI tools, including Dream Screen and Creator AI features, provided the final content adds genuine value.

Disclosure requirements have existed for more than a year, particularly to combat deepfakes involving real people, fabricated events, and photorealistic AI-generated scenes. Failure to disclose such content could lead to penalties.

AI slop: The growth of mass-produced content on YouTube

An analysis by video-editing platform Kapwing found that channels producing only AI slop amassed tens of billions of views and hundreds of millions of subscribers, generating an estimated US$117 million a year in revenue. It estimated that more than 20 per cent of content recommended by YouTube's algorithm to new users consisted of AI slop or low-quality "brainrot". Several AI-only channels grew from zero to tens of millions of subscribers within months through such mass production.

Meanwhile, demand for AI video-generation tools continues to surge, with platforms reporting hundreds of millions of AI-generated videos.

The irony of AI slop: YouTube is dealing with a monster that Google and Alphabet helped create

Google and YouTube heavily promoted their own generative AI tools, including Gemini, Veo, Nano Banana, and Dream Screen. Now they are attempting to curb a flood of low-quality AI content, much of it showcased through YouTube videos, Shorts, and creator promotions. In recent months, YouTube Chief Executive Officer Neal Mohan has described AI as a "new creative frontier" in interviews, keynote speeches, company announcements and blog posts, even as the platform simultaneously builds systems to limit the AI slop it helped accelerate.

YouTube is now grappling with the scalable downsides of the technology it developed and promoted. Labelling requirements, AI detection systems, and likeness protection tools are all attempts to address the problem. But the floodgates are already open, and pushing the water back will not be easy. At worst, the changing policies could confuse creators and discourage some from treating YouTube as a viable source of full-time or supplementary income.