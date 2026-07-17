/Tamil Nadu: Dramatic twist in probe into ₹35 crore bribery row

Chennai Police are probing an alleged conspiracy dubbed "Project Meghalaya", involving claims that TVK MLAs were offered huge sums to defy the party whip during an Assembly vote. The complaint, filed by TVK MLA N. Elaiyaraja, alleges a ₹35 crore bribe offer by YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu and others in an attempt to destabilise the Vijay-led government. A senior television journalist has also been questioned as part of the investigation.