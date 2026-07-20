/Viral sensation to timeless hit! PSY's 'Gangnam Style' hits 6 billion YouTube views after 14 years

Gangnam Style, one of the songs by renowned South Korean artist PSY, was released in 2012 and became one of the significant and iconic tracks in Korean pop culture history. After 14 years of its release, the pop song has garnered a remarkable achievement with billions of views.
Billions of views for Gangnam Style and still counting!
Singer PSY’s Gangnam Style music video has achieved 6 billion views 14 years after its release. His entertainment agency, P Nation, reportedly announced, "The music video for PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style', released on July 15, 2012, surpassed 6 billion YouTube views on the afternoon of July 17.”
The Gangnam Style music video previously surpassed 5 billion views on December 30, 2023. It has since added 1 billion more views over approximately 2 years and 7 months, setting a record that continues to evolve.
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PSY became the first artist in YouTube history to reach 1 billion views with Gangnam Style in 2012. The song also sparked a global K-pop wave, including a seven-week consecutive run at number 2 on the U.S. Billboard ‘Hot 100'.
All about PSY
PSY, aka Park Jae Sang, is a South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, best known for his 2012 global viral hit Gangnam Style. Born in 1977, in Seoul, PSY was expected to take over his family's business. His father chaired the DI Corporation (a semiconductor manufacturer), and his mother owned upscale restaurants. He was sent to the US to study business administration at Boston University, but he dropped out to pursue music.
He made his debut in 2001 with the controversial album PSY... From the Psycho World!. He quickly earned a reputation for rebellious lyrics, satirical themes, and wild stage antics.
However, he became a pioneer who helped popularise K-pop worldwide after his global hit track Gangnam Style. He is also the founder of the talent agency P Nation, mentoring major K-pop stars. Other popular hit tracks delivered by him are That That (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS), PSY, DADDY (feat. CL), PSY, Gentleman. The Singles.