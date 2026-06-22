/Maha CM Wife Amruta Fadnavis' Yoga Day appearance sparks social media debate over attire | Watch

International Yoga Day celebrations in Mumbai took an unexpected turn after the attire worn by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, became the subject of intense discussion on social media.

Amruta Fadnavis participated in a large-scale Yoga Day event organised by the Divyaj Foundation at the NSCI Dome in Worli. The programme saw the participation of over 1,000 children, including children of deceased farmers and students from BMC schools. Several dignitaries and celebrities were also present at the event, which was organised around this year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

While the event aimed to promote physical and mental well-being through yoga, social media attention quickly shifted to Amruta Fadnavis' outfit. She was seen wearing a bright green athleisure co-ord set comprising a fitted jacket and matching tights during the yoga session.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after visuals from the event surfaced online, several social media users criticised her choice of clothing, with some calling it "inappropriate" for a public Yoga Day programme. A section of users argued that the outfit appeared more suited to a fitness photoshoot than a community yoga event attended by children.

However, many others came out in her defence, pointing out that athleisure wear is commonly used during yoga and fitness activities across the world. Supporters argued that the criticism was unnecessary and that the focus should remain on the message of health and wellness promoted during the event.