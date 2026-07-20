/Student union leaders call off hunger strike at Jantar Mantar after civil society appeal, but protest continues

A hunger strike led by three office-bearers of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) at Jantar Mantar was formally called off on Monday (July 20) after prominent civil society figures and opposition parliamentarians intervened, offering the student leaders water to break their fast. The hunger strike, which had been underway as part of nationwide student demonstrations against examination irregularities and systemic reforms in higher education, ended following a joint appeal by a delegation that included veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, and actor-activist Prakash Raj. Activist Yogendra Yadav, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and CPI(M) MP Amra Ram were also part of the visiting group.

Offering a sip of water to the fasting student leaders, the delegation commended their resilience but urged them to shift the strategy of their movement. MP Manoj Jha assured the student body that opposition leaders would directly raise the issues of examination accountability and institutional reforms on the floor of the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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