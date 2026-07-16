/Sonam Wangchuk loses over 9kg on day 19 of hunger strike; medical team issues critical update

India’s renowned innovator, reformer, and social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike has entered day 19 at Jantar Mantar. And on Thursday (July 16), senior general physician Dr Satish Lamba shared updates on his health. Wangchuk has lost over 9 kilograms of body weight.
“Today, on the 19th day, I am presenting Sonam Wangchuk's health bulletin. First, I will discuss the two most important parameters. As of today, on the 19th day, his total weight loss is more than 9 kg," Lamba informed.
He added, “His blood sugar today is 80 mg/dL. His pulse rate is 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure is 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting. His hydration is fair, and he is mentally alert.”
Also read: 'I am strong...': Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence as health deteriorates; Cong's Shashi Tharoor urges him to end fast
The medical team examining Wangchuk said that the fast is transitioning from fat and muscle consumption to direct stress on vital internal systems. "We now face a potential third stage, which could be alarming, involving organ involvement; for this, we must adopt a 'wait and watch' approach. We are maintaining extra vigilance around the clock," Dr Lamba warned, as quoted in news agency ANI.
Trending Stories
While social media is abuzz about the hunger strike, many have requested Wangchuk to call off his fast. But unwilling, the reformer is steadfast in his support for the students and in asking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign after the leak of competitive NEET 2026 examination papers. From children to senior citizens, people from all walks of life were seen showing their support at the protest spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). People are seen offering food and water to those participating in the demonstration in the scorching heat of Delhi.
Also read: 'Every life is precious': Delhi HC delivers BIG order on Sonam Wangchuk, tells Indian govt to monitor his health
The leak may be just the tip of the iceberg, many at the protest site have said. They are looking for progress in the right direction and hoping to make ripples turn to waves. Even the character ‘Chatur’ from the movie ‘Three Idiots’ inspired by Wangchuk's life events, has urged people to support the reformer's cause. People continue to throng Jantar Mantar; rain and heat is no hindrance to their grit.