/Lollapalooza India 2027: From Olivia Dean to KATSEYE, check full lineup, dates and tickets

The wait for music fans is finally over as the complete lineup for this year's Lollapalooza India has been revealed! The festival will bring together several artists under rising global acts and some of India’s biggest names for its fifth edition, with Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit and KATSEYE among the biggest attractions.

Lineup of Lollapalooza India 2027 announced!

Lollapalooza India 2027 is set to return to Mumbai in January with a diverse lineup spanning pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop, R&B and indie music. Grammy-winning singer Olivia Dean and American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit will headline the festival, while global girl group KATSEYE will make their India debut.

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The international lineup also features Fontaines D.C., 5 Seconds of Summer, St Vincent, Steve Angello and Japanese electronic artist ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U. Other international performers include Rachel Chinouriri, Ecca Vandal, Alain Johannes and Isyana Sarasvati.

The festival will also have a strong Indian presence, with names including Anuv Jain, Aditya Gadhvi, Indian Ocean, Ricky Kej, Stewart Copeland, The Manganiyar Seduction, Kayan, Yashraj, Rhea Raj, Blackstratblues, Swadesi, Varijashree Venugopal and several others on the bill. The festival will take place on January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Four stages are planned across the festival, with performances covering multiple genres.

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This announcement comes after Olivia Dean hinted at joining Lollapalooza. She left fans excited after posting an emoji of the Indian flag on her Instagram stories. She added, “See you soon?” She also dropped a link to a Laylo RSVP page, which was titled “Loving In India. Olivia Dean."

More details of Lollapalooza India 2027

Early-bird tickets have already sold out, while the remaining categories are available through the festival's official ticketing channels and BookMyShow. Weekend tickets are available across several categories.