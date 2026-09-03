/US President Donald Trump says he's 'happy' as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move back to the UK

Last week, the UK welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after the family spent the past six years in the United States. Their admirers and fans were emotional as they bid farewell to the couple, while US President Donald Trump said he was happy about the Sussexes returning to their native country.

US President Donald Trump reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK return

On September 2, during a Wednesday briefing with reporters at the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump reacted to Prince Harry’s return to the UK. He was asked, “What's your reaction to the news that Prince Harry and Meghan have left the US and gone back to Britain?”

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Trump replied, “I'm happy about it. I was not a fan." He also said he had a good relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth before her passing in 2022. The president added that he and King Charles also bonded and that he had known him both as Prince Charles and as King Charles. “I had a very good relationship with the queen, really good. I got to know her very well. A really good relationship with King Charles — I knew him as Prince Charles and King Charles,” Trump said.

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Saying that Prince Harry treated the royal family with great disrespect, Trump said, “I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a great, great guy, and I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect.”

“I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen and to King Charles. And I don’t know, maybe I’m different; I wouldn’t have taken them back. Frankly, if I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back,” he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the UK

Weeks ago, reports said that the royal couple was returning to their home country after spending six years in the US. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly moved back to the United Kingdom on August 26, 2026, accompanied by their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to several reports, the couple is believed to be living in a private residence outside London. Besides being called a royal couple, the Duke and Duchess have returned only as private citizens and will not resume official working royal duties. Reportedly, their children, Archie and Lilibet, are also being enrolled in British schools for the September term.