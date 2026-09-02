/‘This is real’: Hegseth’s post on Canadian military woman sparks controversy

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Aug 2 appeared to mock the appearance of a uniformed woman featured in a Canadian cadet post, sharing her image on X with a Canadian flag and the words: “(this is real).” The image, originally posted by the cadets showed the woman in Canadian military camouflage standing alongside another person in cadet attire. Hegseth did give any explanation of his comment. However, the post was interpreted as a weight-related jibe given his repeated use of the phrase “fit not fat”as Hegseth is known for pushing tougher physical standards in the US military.

At the US Army War College in April 2025, Hegseth told military leaders they needed to be “fit not fat, sharp not shabby” while discussing a force-wide review of fitness, training and physical standards. His language became more pointed at a gathering of senior US military commanders at Quantico in September 2025. “It’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon,” Hegseth said while laying out stricter fitness and appearance standards. In the same speech, he also complained about seeing “fat troops” in military formations. The Pentagon subsequently issued new guidance on physical fitness and grooming standards. In February, Hegseth praised the US Army on X by writing: “Well done @USArmy. Merit-based & Fit NOT Fat.” At West Point in May, he told graduating cadets: “You're fit, not fat. You are disciplined, not distracted.”

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