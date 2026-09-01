/Trump admin hit by another top-level exit as US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump. His departure is another high-profile exit from the administration after National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard's exit. The matter was first reported by CNN quoting sources but has now been confirmed by the White House. A statement by White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly lauded Driscoll for “outstanding leadership.” Apart from Gabbard, Trump administration has witnessed the exit of dozens of career prosecutors and top officials—including Kevin Driscoll, acting head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

Why has Dan Driscoll resigned?

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According to CNN sources, Driscoll's departure comes months after friction with Hegseth and also in the wake of six months into the Iran war. Hegseth reportedly fired the Army chief of staff, Gen Randy George, and two other generals earlier this year. George and Driscoll worked closely together. Driscoll, a close ally of Vice President JD Vance, was at one point seen as a potential alternative to Hegseth.

Who is Dan Driscoll ?

A former Army Ranger and venture capitalist, Driscoll advocated for improved living conditions for personnel, equipment modernisation, and applying insights from Ukrainian forces regarding commercial technology in combat. Under his leadership, private enterprises pledged to invest over USD 25 billion into data centres, critical mineral refineries, and dining facilities on US Army installations. Driscoll was confirmed by the Senate on February 25, 2025, in a 66-28 vote. Trump had previously nominated him as Army secretary, highlighting his background as a former soldier, investor, and political adviser. Driscoll previously served in the US Army as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader with the 10th Mountain Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom before graduating from Yale Law School. He later worked in venture capital and private equity and served as a senior adviser to Vance. move comes after months of reported friction between Driscoll and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

What the White House said?