/Trump ignored intelligence warning of defeat in Iran War | Gravitas

Weapons stockpiles depleted…US Intelligence sites hit...no regime change or commitment on enriched uranium...and yet, Trump believes US is winning big against Iran. He attributed this to its economy falling apart due to massive inflation.

While Iran is refusing to buckle under pressure, the US President is in a different zone altogether...

Take a look at this...

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Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself with the caption 'Mission Accomplished', alongside Iran's assassinated ex-supreme leader Ali Khamenei's photo.

The post also contains a photo of George Bush, taking a dig at America's unaccomplished mission in Afghanistan.

However, this completely sidesteps the fact that the Iran War has failed to achieve its objectives.

Now, a new report has revealed how Trump ignored intel warnings that starting a war against Iran could backfire.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tulsi Gabbard, who served as the Director of National Intelligence until May, warned Trump about commencing strikes on Iran.

She reportedly told him that killing Ali Khamenei would only usher in a more authoritarian government in Iran, which is more likely to seek weapons of mass destruction.

This is not all.

Gabbard also cautioned the US President that Iran might respond by shutting off the Strait of Hormuz and retaliating against America's allies in West Asia.

This is exactly what panned out during the war.

According to this report, Trump was also informed by the US military top brass that the proposed operation would imply casualties, dwindling munition supplies and overstretched resources.

While US Vice President JD Vance also reportedly advised Trump against embarking on the war, the US President was ultimately persuaded by the arguments put forth by his secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, and other officials.

At a congressional hearing in March, Gabbard herself testified that the regime in Iran appears to be intact.

While it is a known fact how Iran targeted multiple US air bases in West Asia, a recent NBC report also threw light on the unprecedented damage caused to US intelligence facilities and surveillance equipment.

According to the report, the sites hit by Iranian missile and drone attacks included a Riyadh CIA station and a site in eastern Iraq.

Additionally, billions of dollars will be required to repair this damage.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue in full force.

After the Pakistani army chief and Omani foreign minister, Qatar's prime minister Al Thani also visited Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

Qatar stated that this visit is aimed at addressing ways to de-escalate tensions in West Asia and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.