United States Capitol Police on Tuesday arrested a California man with what they said was a guillotine in the bed of a pickup truck parked near the US Capitol complex. The man has been identified as 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian, California. He was arrested shortly after 3 pm in local time when the truck he was driving was parked near the east side of the Capitol grounds, Capitol police said.

The police said that they are investigating why the suspect, who was driving from California was had made the trip and why he was transporting a device of capital punishment dating to 18th century Europe. The device had a horrific history associated with the French Revolution. It consists of a heavy angled blade mounted on a tall wooden frame. The blade drops on the head to behead individuals. It was named after French physician Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, who advocated for a quicker and less painful method of execution. It became a symbol of the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution as revolutionaries put French elites through that capital punishment.

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Le was arrested for carrying a dangerous weapon and for possession of a guillotine, police said. They said they have confiscated the guillotine.

According to statements given by the suspect's brother to the Los Angeles Times, the guillotine was built and transported as a "symbol of disapproval". The brother noted that Le was deeply dissatisfied with the American political system, harbouring strong dislikes for both major political parties, including President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom