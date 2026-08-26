US President Donald Trump once again said on Wednesday that there will be no “Israel” without him. Speaking with the conservative radio commentator Glenn Beck, he said that if he had not walked out of the Obama-era JCPOA, Iran would have had nuclear weapons. He claimed that it was "one of the most dangerous deals ever," describing it as a "path to a nuclear weapon."

"Israel would have been totally knocked out," he added. "If Donald Trump wasn't president, there would be no Israel right now … and that's a guarantee," said Trump, reiterating the comments he made at the G7 summit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump thinks Mojtaba Khamenei is alive

Trump said that he believes that the Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive, despite recent speculation around his absence from public view since taking over following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike.

“I don’t think he’s dead. He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded. But I don’t think he’s dead," Trump said in an interview with the conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

Trump further added that if the Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was not alive, then, “they (Iran) are putting on a very good show.” Recently, Iran's Fars News Agency released undated archival footage showing Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei presiding over a religious academic study session. The video was released amid claims by Israeli media that Mojtaba Khamenei was in an "extremely critical condition".

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is functioning

In the interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck aired Wednesday, Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz is "functioning," but there will still be a drone or rocket shot sometimes.

"We got rid of the mines," the president said. "But the strait, it's functioning; it's a functioning strait. Yes, every once in a while there will be a drone or a rocket or something shot, but it is a very functioning strait. A lot of oil is pouring out."

In another interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday, Trump said that the US is "achieving a very big victory", but the war in Iran will continue "as long as necessary", and there is no timetable in place for resuming peace talks.