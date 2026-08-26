/Why is Pakistan deploying Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones near India border?

Pakistan has reportedly deployed unmanned combat aerial vehicles across the western border with India. According to a report by CNN-News 18, which cites intelligence sources, Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles were spotted across the border. These high-end, medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) drones are reportedly conducting tactical reconnaissance sorties very close to the zero line.

The reported deployment of Bayraktar drones emerged following reports of a heavy flurry of Turkish Air Force C-130 Hercules and A400M transport aircraft flights tracked between August 19 and August 21. According to open-source flight tracking data, the activities were reported at three military bases: Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Masroor in Karachi, and Murid in Chakwal. Neither the Turkish Ministry of National Defence nor the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan has confirmed what was inside the consignments, but media reports are drawing inferences based on the transport activity.

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The Bayraktar TB2 drones use high-resolution optical and infrared suites to map gaps in Indian ground surveillance and identify sensor coverage blind spots. It is not only capable of carrying out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; it can also carry precision-guided munitions and be converted into a strike sortie whenever required. Apart from the strikes, prolonged deployment of these UACVs can allow the Pakistani operator to build a detailed picture of the terrain and manage surveillance across vulnerable stretches.

Earlier in August, a report by CNN- News 18, citing Pakistani sources, claimed that Pakistan is expanding its naval and military infrastructure near Sir Creek, as part of a new project called “Ababeel - The Divine Strike". It claims that Pakistan is deploying Turkish drones, modern Chinese hovercraft, and high-speed naval boats along with the latest rocket and air defence systems. The emergence of these reports coincides with Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signing the Makkah Joint Defence Pact.