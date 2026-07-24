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The Royals enter the Doctor Who universe: King Charles and Queen Camilla beam into Commonwealth Games in TARDIS

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:04 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:04 IST
The Royals enter the Doctor Who universe: King Charles and Queen Camilla beam into Commonwealth Games in TARDIS

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla react after departing a TARDIS alongside Photograph: (X)

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King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the opening ceremony, where around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations across the world would participate in the games that would take place in the next two weeks. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla took centre stage at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. But the highlight of the night was their cinematic entrance, one that only Doctor Who fans could truly understand why.

The King and Queen joined thousands of athletes and para-athletes as the Games officially began with the opening ceremony at the OVO Arena in Glasgow. In a surprise nod to both pop culture and the host city, the royal couple arrived inside a full-scale replica of the TARDIS from Doctor Who.

Charles and Camilla's cinematic appearance at Commonwealth Games opening

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King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the opening ceremony, where around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations across the world would participate in the games that would take place in the next two weeks.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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