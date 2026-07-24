/The Royals enter the Doctor Who universe: King Charles and Queen Camilla beam into Commonwealth Games in TARDIS

King Charles and Queen Camilla took centre stage at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. But the highlight of the night was their cinematic entrance, one that only Doctor Who fans could truly understand why.

The King and Queen joined thousands of athletes and para-athletes as the Games officially began with the opening ceremony at the OVO Arena in Glasgow. In a surprise nod to both pop culture and the host city, the royal couple arrived inside a full-scale replica of the TARDIS from Doctor Who.

Charles and Camilla's cinematic appearance at Commonwealth Games opening

Add WION as a Preferred Source