/‘10/10 strategy’: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks US strategy after oil prices surge past $100

Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has ridiculed the United States' military strategy aimed at weakening Tehran's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the approach has backfired by driving up global oil prices.

In a sarcastic post on X, Ghalibaf wrote: "They wanted to punish Iran. Punished themselves with triple-digit oil instead. 10/10 strategy."

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His remarks came after Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, briefly climbed above $100 a barrel on Thursday following attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on two Saudi oil tankers.

The comments come amid the continuing fallout from the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has fuelled concerns over energy supplies and disrupted global markets.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecast, citing the economic impact of the conflict. The IMF described the outlook as a "modest slowdown", revising its projected global growth rate for the year from 3.1 per cent to 3 per cent.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil passes, remains at the centre of regional tensions, with markets closely monitoring developments over fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies.