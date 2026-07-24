Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘10/10 strategy’: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks US strategy after oil prices surge past $100

‘10/10 strategy’: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks US strategy after oil prices surge past $100

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:04 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:07 IST
‘10/10 strategy’: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks US strategy after oil prices surge past $100

Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iranian official Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocked US military strategy near the Strait of Hormuz, claiming it backfired by pushing global Brent crude prices past $100 amid regional energy conflict.

Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has ridiculed the United States' military strategy aimed at weakening Tehran's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the approach has backfired by driving up global oil prices.

In a sarcastic post on X, Ghalibaf wrote: "They wanted to punish Iran. Punished themselves with triple-digit oil instead. 10/10 strategy."

Also read: 'The delusional US president has...': Khamenei’s adviser warns of ‘severe’ response to any US strikes on bridges or power plants

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His remarks came after Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, briefly climbed above $100 a barrel on Thursday following attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on two Saudi oil tankers.

The comments come amid the continuing fallout from the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has fuelled concerns over energy supplies and disrupted global markets.

Also read: 'Pay a big price': Trump issues fresh warning as he receives US troops killed by Iran

Trending Stories

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecast, citing the economic impact of the conflict. The IMF described the outlook as a "modest slowdown", revising its projected global growth rate for the year from 3.1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Also read: Is Pentagon hiding missile shortage from Trump? US officials raise alarm over Iran war readiness

The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil passes, remains at the centre of regional tensions, with markets closely monitoring developments over fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies.

Also read: ‘He's the architect of the genocide against Palestinians’: Mamdani repeats Netanyahu will be arrested if he visits US

Jul 22, 2026

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics