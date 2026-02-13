New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday (July 21) renewed his call for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be enforced, a day after US President Donald Trump said Netanyahu would not face arrest if he visited the United States.

Speaking to reporters, Mamdani said the warrant issued by the ICC should be "taken seriously" and argued that international legal processes must be applied consistently, regardless of who they involve.

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"When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, we're speaking about someone who's the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. And he's the subject of this arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, for war crimes, and he's the architect of the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as Israel's prime minister. These are not facts of my personal assessment, they are facts of public record," Mamdani said.

He also stressed that international arrest warrants should be treated uniformly, irrespective of the individual named in them.

The remarks came a day after Trump stated that Netanyahu would not be arrested if he travelled to the United States, despite the ICC warrant issued over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes linked to the conflict in Gaza.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Israel has rejected the allegations and disputes the court's jurisdiction.