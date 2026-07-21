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WATCH: Man in custody after allegedly igniting blaze at Manhattan federal building

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 24:38 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 24:38 IST
WATCH: Man in custody after allegedly igniting blaze at Manhattan federal building

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A suspect carrying pellet guns, a sign, and a manifesto was arrested for setting fire to a Manhattan federal court building in an alleged anti-government attack. Two received minor injuries.

A man was taken into custody on Monday (July 20) after allegedly setting off an incendiary device outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan that houses an immigration court, in what US authorities described as an anti-government attack.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the suspect poured petrol on the steps leading to the entrance of 26 Federal Plaza before setting it alight, triggering a large fire outside the building.

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FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle said the suspect used fireworks to ignite the blaze. He described the incident as an "anti-government attack on a federal facility" and said the man was carrying an incendiary device, a pellet gun and a sign reading "ICE Off Our Streets."

DHS identified the suspect as an alleged "anti-ICE rioter" and said he was tackled by a Federal Protective Service police officer shortly after the fire was started. The department also alleged that the suspect was armed with two pellet guns and was carrying what officials described as a manifesto.

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Authorities said the Federal Protective Service officer and a civilian sustained minor injuries during the incident. Both were treated and later released.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, the FBI confirmed. The FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force has launched an investigation into the incident.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the attack, calling it "deeply disturbing."

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"I'm relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody," Mamdani wrote on social media. "Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city and hold accountable any who threaten that."

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity or announced any charges.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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