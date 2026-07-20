/4 Indians killed, 1 in critical condition after attack on ship at Ukrainian port

Four Indian nationals lost their lives and another was in a critical condition after their ship came under attack while leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Sunday (July 19,) the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. There were 17 crew members aboard MV Golden Leo, including five Indian nationals when the attack happened.

"As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalized in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected,' read the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

India condemned the attack and reiterated that “targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided.”

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The Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha too confirmed Indian nationals killed among other casualties after an attack on the vessel.