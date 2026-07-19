/CORTIS' first-ever concert sparks backlash over repeated songs and short setlist

South Korean boy band CORTIS, a junior group to renowned boy bands TXT and BTS, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The k-pop boy group's first-ever concert has become the topic of discussion after fans have criticised the show and called out the structure rather than the group's performance.

Netizens' reaction to CORTIS' debut concert

Much of the criticism centres on the concert's setlist and pacing. According to fans who attended the

Add WION as a Preferred Source

show, the concert ran for around one hour and 40 minutes, with several songs—including 'REDRED', 'YOUNGCREATORCREW' and 'Mention Me'—performed again during the encore instead of introducing additional tracks. Social media quickly filled with mixed reactions, with some fans calling the concert too short for a headlining show.

One user wrote, "The CORTIS concert is just proving the reality of kpop groups that even if you are popular globally or domestically, if you don't have a solid fanbase, in that certain country. IT JUST LIKE NOTHING. Their fans, and yet no one is screaming?! JUST GO HOME BI****s!!"

Another user wrote, "CORTIS worked so hard for this tour but were failed by their own team, boring fits with no encore outfits repeating the same songs 3 times one remix we’ve heard many times no dance break no additional NOTHING … im not surprised if people got bored."