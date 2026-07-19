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CORTIS' first-ever concert sparks backlash over repeated songs and short setlist

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 17:27 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 17:32 IST
CORTIS' first-ever concert sparks backlash over repeated songs and short setlist

CORTIS

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CORTIS' highly anticipated first-ever concert has become the subject of heated online debate, with fans expressing disappointment over proper organising of their setlist and performances. Read to know more. 

South Korean boy band CORTIS, a junior group to renowned boy bands TXT and BTS, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The k-pop boy group's first-ever concert has become the topic of discussion after fans have criticised the show and called out the structure rather than the group's performance.

Netizens' reaction to CORTIS' debut concert

Much of the criticism centres on the concert's setlist and pacing. According to fans who attended the

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show, the concert ran for around one hour and 40 minutes, with several songs—including 'REDRED', 'YOUNGCREATORCREW' and 'Mention Me'—performed again during the encore instead of introducing additional tracks. Social media quickly filled with mixed reactions, with some fans calling the concert too short for a headlining show.

One user wrote, "The CORTIS concert is just proving the reality of kpop groups that even if you are popular globally or domestically, if you don't have a solid fanbase, in that certain country. IT JUST LIKE NOTHING. Their fans, and yet no one is screaming?! JUST GO HOME BI****s!!"

Another user wrote, "CORTIS worked so hard for this tour but were failed by their own team, boring fits with no encore outfits repeating the same songs 3 times one remix we’ve heard many times no dance break no additional NOTHING … im not surprised if people got bored."

"Giving CORTIS bland outfits with no new dance break is company thinking good giving good for nothing still keep audience entertain. This isn't something I except and everyone should give their opinion so the company do better next time", wrote the third user.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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