/Big Hit Music's newest K-pop boy group CORTIS going viral for Go dance trend

Big Hit Music's new group CORTIS, which recently made its debut, is raging across social media platforms. One of their song titled Go is going viral with the dance trend done by several content creators, influencers, and other K-pop idols. With this, it has created quite a buzz, and they are curious about the group.

Netizens' reaction to the Go dance trend of CORTIS

The new K-pop boy band has become a sensation across all age groups, with many attempting to do the dance trend. One user shared a video in which many quickly took up the main stage of the Go dance trend. The caption read, "CORTIS' GO was played on K-pop random play dance!".

Another user shared, "Isn’t it crazy how some people try to downplay CORTIS’s success, but the GO! choreography is getting so viral it’s even reaching the locals?".

"Suren dancing to go by cortis yea congratulations to whoever's gonna be in the same group as him in the future, u got the best main dancer there", wrote the third user.

All about CORTIS

CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES. The group consists of five members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, among others.

This is the newest pop band introduced to the audience after a gap of six years since TXT and twelve years since BTS made their debut.