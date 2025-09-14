/Big Hit Music's newest K-pop boy group CORTIS going viral for Go dance trend

K-pop boy group CORTIS of Big Hit Music agency recently made their debut and are already going viral for their dance trend of Go. The agency is home to popular K-pop groups, ie, BTS and TXT.
Big Hit Music's new group CORTIS, which recently made its debut, is raging across social media platforms. One of their song titled Go is going viral with the dance trend done by several content creators, influencers, and other K-pop idols. With this, it has created quite a buzz, and they are curious about the group.
The new K-pop boy band has become a sensation across all age groups, with many attempting to do the dance trend. One user shared a video in which many quickly took up the main stage of the Go dance trend. The caption read, "CORTIS' GO was played on K-pop random play dance!".
Another user shared, "Isn’t it crazy how some people try to downplay CORTIS’s success, but the GO! choreography is getting so viral it’s even reaching the locals?".
"Suren dancing to go by cortis yea congratulations to whoever's gonna be in the same group as him in the future, u got the best main dancer there", wrote the third user.
CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES. The group consists of five members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, among others.
This is the newest pop band introduced to the audience after a gap of six years since TXT and twelve years since BTS made their debut.
It is a group of self-driven creatives who are raw and authentic to everything they create, from music and choreography to video content. All five members, who are teens, draw from personal stories to showcase their creativity across songwriting, composition, performance, and videography.