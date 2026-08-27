At least 157 people have been killed, and nearly 400 remain missing after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi river on Wednesday, with foreign nationals and security personnel among those unaccounted for. The mid-morning flash flood wreaked havoc across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure in one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in recent years. According to the Nepalese police post on X, at least 157 people have died in the devastating flash floods. The scary videos circulating from Nepal show massive multi-storey buildings, homes, and bridges being completely engulfed and destroyed by catastrophic flash floods and mudslides.

What scary videos show?

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A CCTV footage capture multi-storey infrastructure and border customs buildings collapsing entirely into raging, muddy torrents within seconds. A widely shared viral clip from the Gyirong Port immigration office shows a terrifying "wall of mud and silt" surging past windows, forcing people to desperately run for their lives just seconds before the building is inundated. Another video shows a construction worker documenting the terrifying moment he and his colleagues survived the flash flood in Mailung, located in Nepal’s Rasuwa district. Filmed directly by one of the workers, the social media footage captures floodwaters suddenly sweeping into their work area. This sent the entire crew scrambling for safety to escape the rushing mud and debris.

What caused the floods?

The flood was reportedly caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and struck Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi. The water then surged downstream towards Syaphrubesi and other settlements, The Kathmandu Post reported. With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no warning before the flood struck. A statement from Nepal's Prime Minister's Office said hundreds of people, including 391 foreigners and 44 security personnel, have gone missing, The Kathmandu Post reported.

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