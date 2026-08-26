South Korea on Wednesday (Aug 26) said that Russian military aircraft entered its air defence zone in second such incursion in weeks. Seoul said that it scrambled fighter jets in response to the incursion. The relationship between the countries has worsened since South Korea joined Western sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow building stronger ties with North Korea.

In late June, more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defence zone. Beijing's defence ministry said that the time that Chinese and Russian forces had conducted a "strategic air patrol" over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean. Russia's defence ministry had said that the patrol was part of normal military cooperation plans and "not directed against third countries". However, South Korea still lodged protests with Beijing and Moscow and demanded measures to prevent a recurrence.