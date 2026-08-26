South Korea on Wednesday (Aug 26) said that Russian military aircraft entered its air defence zone in second such incursion in weeks. Seoul said that it scrambled fighter jets in response to the incursion. The relationship between the countries has worsened since South Korea joined Western sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow building stronger ties with North Korea.
Seoul's defence ministry said that multiple Russian aircraft had entered and then left its air defence identification zone over the East Sea, also called the Sea of Japan. "South Korea's military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the zone and deployed Air Force fighter jets to prepare for any contingency," it said, without giving details. The Russian aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace, it said. An air defence identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a buffer area where countries require foreign aircraft to identify themselves for security purposes.
In late June, more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defence zone. Beijing's defence ministry said that the time that Chinese and Russian forces had conducted a "strategic air patrol" over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean. Russia's defence ministry had said that the patrol was part of normal military cooperation plans and "not directed against third countries". However, South Korea still lodged protests with Beijing and Moscow and demanded measures to prevent a recurrence.
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