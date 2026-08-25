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US-South Korea military drills scaled back: Trump cites 'good relationship' with Kim Jong Un and costs

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 23:04 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 23:04 IST
US-South Korea military drills scaled back: Trump cites 'good relationship' with Kim Jong Un and costs

US-South Korea military drills scaled back: Trump cites 'good relationship' with Kim Jong Un and costs Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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US President Donald Trump has ordered a major scale-back of joint military drills with South Korea, citing high financial costs and ongoing diplomatic outreach to North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

In a direct policy statement, US President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" joint military manoeuvres with South Korea. Citing his "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump expressed strong dissatisfaction with the long-standing military alliance agreements that govern these drills. He criticised the joint exercises on two main fronts: financial strain and diplomatic signalling. According to the US president, the operations are excessively costly, with the United States shouldering a disproportionate share of the financial burden. Furthermore, he argued that conducting these manoeuvres sends an unnecessary and hostile signal to Pyongyang, which he characterised as unthreatening and respectful throughout his presidency.


While acknowledging it was too late to cancel the current cycle of exercises outright, President Trump confirmed that Secretary Hegseth has been directed to scale back their scope immediately.

Also read: The Verdict: Is Trump ending the Iran war or starting a bigger economic battle?

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In the same statement, President Trump shared an unexpected diplomatic exchange regarding West Asia. He noted that he recently approached the President of South Korea to ask whether the nation would join US efforts aimed at the denuclearisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. According to Trump, South Korean leadership explicitly declined the proposal with a concise "No thanks!"

Also read: China 'trumps' Trump on Iran sanctions, calls for return to talks | Gravitas


The announcement underscores the administration's ongoing "America First" strategy regarding foreign military commitments and burden-sharing among allies. Decreasing joint military drills has long been a key point of friction between Washington, Seoul, and Pyongyang. While Washington historically views the exercises as essential for regional deterrence, Pyongyang consistently labels them as rehearsals for invasion. This decision to curtail the drills marks another bold recalibration of American military strategy and diplomatic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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