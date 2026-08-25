/US-South Korea military drills scaled back: Trump cites 'good relationship' with Kim Jong Un and costs

In a direct policy statement, US President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" joint military manoeuvres with South Korea. Citing his "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump expressed strong dissatisfaction with the long-standing military alliance agreements that govern these drills. He criticised the joint exercises on two main fronts: financial strain and diplomatic signalling. According to the US president, the operations are excessively costly, with the United States shouldering a disproportionate share of the financial burden. Furthermore, he argued that conducting these manoeuvres sends an unnecessary and hostile signal to Pyongyang, which he characterised as unthreatening and respectful throughout his presidency.



While acknowledging it was too late to cancel the current cycle of exercises outright, President Trump confirmed that Secretary Hegseth has been directed to scale back their scope immediately.

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In the same statement, President Trump shared an unexpected diplomatic exchange regarding West Asia. He noted that he recently approached the President of South Korea to ask whether the nation would join US efforts aimed at the denuclearisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. According to Trump, South Korean leadership explicitly declined the proposal with a concise "No thanks!"