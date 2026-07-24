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Trump says Iranian school bombing photos could be AI-generated - 'I don’t think...'

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:38 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:38 IST
Trump says Iranian school bombing photos could be AI-generated - 'I don’t think...'

Donald Trump has now claimed that photos of the Iran elementary school bombing could be AI-generated. Photograph: (AFP)

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Donald Trump has claimed that the photos of the Minab school bombing site could have been artificially made by Iran. He made the assertion in a Fox interview, adding that there might never be a conclusive report on the incident.

Donald Trump has suggested that images of the Minab school bombing could be AI-generated. Speaking to Fox News anchor Trey Yingst, the American president said, "Y’know, I don’t think anybody’s ever going to be able to say what happened there." The anchor reminds him that "there are images from this site that show fragments that appear to be from a US Tomahawk missile." When asked, “Is it possible that old intelligence, or a mistake from a very active time in the war lead to this event?” Trump said, “It is, but it’s also possible that those images you have are AI-generated.”

Photos showed Tomahawk pieces at school site

The deadly bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Southern Iran killed 120 children, 26 teachers, and bystanders, triggering anger across the world. Photos showed fragments of the US Tomahawk missiles on the site, pointing to the US being involved. Several other pieces of evidence also point to America's involvement in the attack. A US official and another person who knew about the findings of a preliminary US military investigation into the incident said that old intel was the likely reason for the attack.

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However, reconstruction of the school as a 3D model by Sky News and the publication Forensic Architecture showed the school had been there for years.

In the interview, Trump said that he needs to "speak to the generals" to decide whether to release the findings of the investigation. He claimed that Iran could have used AI to make the images. "I know you’re waiting for a conclusive report, but I don’t think there can be a conclusive report," he said.

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Trump's strange statements on Minab school bombing

Trump has been criticised for taking responsibility for the attack that killed young boys and girls aged 7 to 12 years. Days after the attack, he pinned the blame on Iran, saying Iranian munitions were inaccurate. However, independent analyses, geolocation of videos, and recovered missile debris with serial numbers from US defence contractors quickly contradicted this.

The weapons used were identified as Tomahawk cruise missiles. Recently, he even said that "mistakes are made" and "nobody did that on purpose." He questioned why reporters were asking about an event that happened a "long time ago".

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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