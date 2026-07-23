/‘Stole the show’: Young man’s uncanny imitation of Trump leaves internet stunned | WATCH

US President Donald Trump’s Georgia rally grabbed attention for an unexpected reason – not the speech, but a young man sitting just behind him. During the campaign event at Wheeler High School in Marietta, an unidentified attendee appeared to copy the president’s signature gestures, expressions and movements as he addressed the crowd. From matching hand motions to mimicking facial reactions and even mouthing parts of the speech, the man seemed to follow Trump’s every move.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with users pointing out the striking resemblance between the two. The audience member, dressed in a dark suit and red tie, appeared to remain focused on Trump throughout the speech, mirroring his movements.

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While some online users found the scene amusing, others questioned whether the gestures were intentional or simply a sign of strong enthusiasm from a supporter. The person’s identity and reason for mirroring Trump’s mannerisms have not been confirmed.

Sharing the video, a person wrote, “When you’re supposed to be background filler but decide to become the main actor instead—this guy behind Trump stole the entire show by perfectly mimicking his every gesture in real-time!”

“The kid in the background completely stole the spotlight. That impression was spot on!” a user wrote on social media.

Another commented, “Looks like the kid’s auditioning for ‘The Office’ meets ‘Muppets’ musical, and the suit’s just there for the drama.”

“All that was missing was him impersonating Trump taking a nap in front of a live audience,” one person joked, referring to several viral videos showing Trump falling asleep at public appearances.