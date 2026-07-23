/India invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to BRICS Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on 12-13 September. Bangladesh is not a BRICS member, but the invitation as a special guest shows India's efforts to engage the new government in Dhaka following February's elections.



Indian PM was the first world leader to telephone Rahman after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory in the February parliamentary elections. In the call, the Indian leader congratulated Rahman and reaffirmed India's commitment to ties.



Practical cooperation has also deepened. During the energy disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict earlier this year, India supplied thousands of tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, a critical lifeline that helped ease fuel shortages in northern Bangladesh. The pipeline, operational since 2023, has proven its strategic value in times of regional instability.

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Diplomatic engagement has continued at various levels. Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited India earlier this year, one of the highest-level visits since the 2024 political changes, and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila earlier today.

In June, newly appointed Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi, a former Union minister granted cabinet-equivalent status, announced the resumption of general travel visas for Bangladeshi nationals after a nearly two-year suspension. Applications reopened from 28 June at centres in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna, aiming to restore people-to-people contacts.



The September summit, under India's chairship with the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", will bring together leaders of the BRICS under one roof at a time of global conflicts and their impact on the global south. Rahman's potential attendance would mark a significant diplomatic engagement for the new Bangladeshi leadership.