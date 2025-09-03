US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sep 2) made a bonkers claim that is in direct contradiction to what the White House said about a mysterious video that has led to a flood of speculation online. When asked about a video of a person dressed in white heaving mysterious objects out of a top-floor White House window, Trump alleged that it was an AI-generated video. However, just a little while earlier, the White House in a statement had said that the object being thrown out of the window was part of "regular maintenance". So, what's up with the contradictory claims? Here's all you need to know about the latest controversy surrounding Trump.

Peculiar video sparks speculations.

On Monday, an Instagram account 'washingtonianprobs', which posts Washington-focused content, posted a video submitted by an anonymous person which showed a person dressed in white throwing out what appeared to be a black bag along with some other unidentified objects out the White House window.

The video set in motion a flurry of speculation and satire, with netizens "guessing" what was thrown out. The top guesses were "the constitution," “Epstein files,” and Trump's "poopie diapers". The video, which came to light amid rumours of Trump's ill health, had people speculating that with Trump sick, something nefarious was underfoot at the US presidential residence.

White House vs President Trump: Who's lying?

When asked about the curious video, the White House told Time that the things being dropped out of the window were "regular maintenance".

"It was a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone," said a White House official.

Meanwhile, Trump, during a press conference, claimed that the video was "probably AI-generated". He added, "Actually, you can't open the windows, you know why? They're all heavily armoured and bullet-proofed." He was prodded further about whether it was a "fake video" and the POTUS said, "Well it's gotta be because I know every window up there. The last place I'd been doing it is that because there's cameras all over the place, right?".

Adding an anecdote, he continued, "In fact, my wife was complaining about it the other day. She said, 'I'd love to have a little fresh air come in,' but you can't because they're bulletproof… Number one, they're sealed, and number two, each window weighs about six hundred pounds".