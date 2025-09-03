Google Preferred
  Trump's wannabe assassin Ryan Wesley Routh issues insane golf challenge: 'He wins, execute me, I win...'

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 09:16 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 09:28 IST
Donald Trump, Ryan Wesley Routh Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP)

Story highlights

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump, has issued a bizarre court motion challenging Trump to a game of golf. Calling Trump a ‘baboon’ and a ‘racist pig’ the wannabe assassin said…

US President Donald Trump's alleged wannabe assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, who was arrested near one of the POTUS's golf courses in September 2024 with a gun, has issued a bizarre challenge for the Republican president. In what is being described as a deranged motion, Routh, while calling Trump a "racist pig" and a "baboon," has challenged the golf-loving US president to a game, proclaiming, "he wins, he can execute me," while setting an outlandish demand for the scenario where he wins. Here's what he's demanding.

'He wins, he can execute me, I win...'

59-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who is currently facing life in prison on charges of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate (Trump) and assaulting a federal officer, has made a series of weird demands in his motion, filed Tuesday (Sep 2).



Among other things, Routh, who was caught hiding in a shrubbery at Trump International Golf Course in Palm Springs with a rifle, has demanded a computer, a printer or a fancy typewriter. He has also asked for "female strippers" and a "putting green" to play golf, before challenging Trump to a "round of golf". The wannabe assassin then floats an audacious all-in challenge while attempting to stake a claim on the US presidency: "He wins he can execute me, I win I get his job". He added, "Give me shackles and cuffs and let the old fat man give it his worst. We must beat down crime in America. Carpet is red, isn't it, no harm in blood."

He even dragged the US Vice President into his ridiculing motion, adding, "Sorry, hillbilly Vance," after proposing his own execution for the US presidency as stakes for a golf game with Trump.

Why was Routh arrested?

On 15 September 2024, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent hiding in some shrubbery at the Palm Springs golf course. Prosecutors allege that the 59-year-old, who was sporting a rifle, was there to try to kill the then-presidential candidate Trump. However, before he could get a clear shot, the Secret Service opened fire at him, and Routh fled without shooting.

Jury selection for his criminal trial is scheduled to begin on September 8. According to a Daily Mail report, after his request was tentatively approved by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, Routh is expected to represent himself at the trial.

