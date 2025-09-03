/Trump's wannabe assassin Ryan Wesley Routh issues insane golf challenge: 'He wins, execute me, I win...'

US President Donald Trump's alleged wannabe assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, who was arrested near one of the POTUS's golf courses in September 2024 with a gun, has issued a bizarre challenge for the Republican president. In what is being described as a deranged motion, Routh, while calling Trump a "racist pig" and a "baboon," has challenged the golf-loving US president to a game, proclaiming, "he wins, he can execute me," while setting an outlandish demand for the scenario where he wins. Here's what he's demanding.

'He wins, he can execute me, I win...'

59-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who is currently facing life in prison on charges of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate (Trump) and assaulting a federal officer, has made a series of weird demands in his motion, filed Tuesday (Sep 2).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Among other things, Routh, who was caught hiding in a shrubbery at Trump International Golf Course in Palm Springs with a rifle, has demanded a computer, a printer or a fancy typewriter. He has also asked for "female strippers" and a "putting green" to play golf, before challenging Trump to a "round of golf". The wannabe assassin then floats an audacious all-in challenge while attempting to stake a claim on the US presidency: "He wins he can execute me, I win I get his job". He added, "Give me shackles and cuffs and let the old fat man give it his worst. We must beat down crime in America. Carpet is red, isn't it, no harm in blood."

He even dragged the US Vice President into his ridiculing motion, adding, "Sorry, hillbilly Vance," after proposing his own execution for the US presidency as stakes for a golf game with Trump.

Why was Routh arrested?

On 15 September 2024, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent hiding in some shrubbery at the Palm Springs golf course. Prosecutors allege that the 59-year-old, who was sporting a rifle, was there to try to kill the then-presidential candidate Trump. However, before he could get a clear shot, the Secret Service opened fire at him, and Routh fled without shooting.