/Jugal Hansraj reunites with Shekhar Kapur after 40 years for Masoom: The Next Generation

After appearing as Rahul in Masoom four decades ago, Jugal Hansraj is all set to revisit the classic film with Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming Masoom: The Next Generation. It has been confirmed that the actor, who began his career as a child artist with the 1983 film, will once again share screen with the original stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.

In the original film, he played Rahul, the son of Naseeruddin Shah’s character whose entry brings a dramatic change to the family’s seemingly settled life.

His performance was widely praised and established him as a young talent in the industry.

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Jugal Hansraj on his return

Speaking about the film, he said, "When Shekhar called to tell me he wanted me to be a part of the new Masoom, it made me so happy. Masoom has been a part of my life, my identity, for as long as I can remember. Even after all these years, I'm still 'that Masoom boy.' It's been more than 40 years since the film released, but people still remember the film with so much affection. I constantly get stopped by people even here in New York, and I'm told with a warm smile that their kids or grandkids listen to 'lakdi ki kathi'."

Kapur also called Hansraj’s return special because “There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story that has stayed alive in people's hearts for decades. Jugal was just a young boy when we made Masoom, and today, welcoming him back as an accomplished actor is both emotional and deeply fulfilling. Reuniting him with Naseer and Shabana is a reminder that some relationships transcend cinema. As we begin this new chapter, I hope audiences experience the same honesty, tenderness, and emotional truth that made Masoom so enduring.”

What the new film is about

Masoom: The Next Generation is said to be a spiritual sequel to Kapur’s acclaimed 1983 drama. The upcoming film is expected to revisit the emotional territory of family and will also explore how identities and family structures evolve across generations.

Alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansraj, the cast will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, Vivaan Shah and Kaveri Kapur, Shekhar Kapur’s daughter.

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